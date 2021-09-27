IPL 2021 RR vs SRH: Fans react on David Warner’s omission, say ‘doubt we’ll see him in SRH jersey again’

Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped David Warner from the playing XI for the IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals and instead handed a debut to England opener Jason Roy, who was bought by the franchise at the auctions last year - but he did not get a game in the first leg of the tournament in India.

Speaking at the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson said: "We will look to adapt early with the ball. Few young players are getting opportunities. Jason Roy is at the top for David Warner. Pandey, Kedar miss out. Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma are playing. Sid Kaul replaces injured Khaleel."

Notably, Warner, who is struggling with his form and was sacked as SRH’s captain midway through, did not even show up at the venue for the clash against RR, and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen found it hard to digest the southpaw’s absence and said, “Even if he not playing, he needs to be here. Chris Gayle was not playing on his birthday, but he was seen giving interviews.”

Meanwhile, fans were also quick to notice Warner’s absence from the stadium, and here’s how they reacted:

With him dropped for today, reckon that's that. Doubt we'll ever see David Warner in a Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey again. Warner for SRH: - 4000+ runs (most for team)

- Average 49.55

- Strike-rate 142.59

- Only Sunrisers captain to win IPL

- Scored 50+ in 42/95 games. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/DcuFpgGYnz — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 27, 2021

David Warner carried SRH's batting singlehandedly in every season he has played for them. SRH won it's only trophy under him, in which he scored 848 runs. Also SRH have qualified for playoffs 3 out of 4 years under him. This is not how u treat a player like him, @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/hhJUVeiEyO — Soham (@Soham718) September 27, 2021

#SRHvRR

David Warner in tough times.. The management The management

He needed He got pic.twitter.com/AvABPFdL76 — SilentlyFluent (@SilentlyFluent) September 27, 2021

David Warner deserves a better IPL franchise. — ` (@FourOverthrows) September 27, 2021

The match 40 of IPL 2021 features two sides struggling. Barring miracles, SRH is out of this year's tournament, but they now have the chance to mix things up and play the role of party pooper. For RR, they need a win to get to 10 points as the team eye 4th place on the table.

Prior to this natch, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have seven wins each in the 14 times they've played each other. In the last five encounters, the Royals have won three. In Dubai, they have played each other twice, and won one each.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, and Sandeep Sharma.