IPL 2021: Sanjana Ganesan stuns fans with her ACCURATE prediction for husband Jasprit Bumrah ahead of PBKS vs MI clash

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan shocked everyone with her accurate prediction for his husband ahead of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (September 28).

Interestingly, Ganesan, in a pre-match interview, was asked about how many wickets she feels Bumrah would take. To that, she honestly admitted that she wants him to take five wickets, but knows he would take two.

“I would want him to pick 5 wickets but I think he will pick 2 wickets in the match,” Ganesan said during an interaction.

To everyone’s surprise, Bumrah returned with two wickets against PBKS on Tuesday and proved his wife’s prediction right. The MI pacer picked up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda while conceding 24 runs.

However, it was Kieron Pollard who stole the show with the ball. In one over, he picked up two wickets while conceding eight runs. He also got the big wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle which turned the game on its head and helped MI restrict PBKS for just 135 runs. His good show with the ball also earned him the man of the match.

“I enjoyed my 300th wicket which was KL and obviously it’s a landmark and very special. For me, it’s just of trying to practice and it’s all about practising and batting according to the situation. I admit that I don’t have pace, swing and seam but I can use my brain and get the job done.” he said at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, MI completed the run-chase with 6 wickets and an over to spare courtesy of vital knocks from Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya and Pollard.