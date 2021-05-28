IPL 2021 suspension: CSK skipper MS Dhoni pampers his horse at home, Watch

The suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has given plenty of time to Indian cricketers to relax at home, especially Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. The former India captain didn’t have a great time in IPL 2021 with the bat, scoring only 37 runs, but his team were right at the top of the table before the T20 league was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Dhoni is back at his farmhouse in Ranchi and has been spending his time with his family and his pets, and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has been sharing snippets of the CSK captain on Instagram to keep fans updated.

On Thursday (May 27), she shared a clip where Dhoni can be seen massaging and playing with their horse, who is seen lying on the ground. "#Pamperingtime", she captioned the video.

She also shared a throwback pic from 2009. MS Dhoni can be seen in his elements in the ‘blast from the past’ picture shared by Sakshi, as he is seen standing behind the stumps while playing cricket with some kids.

Recently, a picture surfaced on social space where the 39-year-old is seen cuddling his pets. While that is a common sight at his Ranchi house, what surprised fans in that picture was the CSK skipper’s new look.

An unshaven Dhoni has extensively grown his beard. He is almost unrecognizable due to his grey-bearded look, something that fans have never seen to date. The former India skipper can be seen donning the 'salt and pepper' look.

Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to second place in the IPL 2021 table before the tournament was suspended. After a slow start, CSK gathered pace and momentum, and were just two points behind Delhi Capitals – who had played a game extra before the season's postponement.

According to recent reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is trying to hold the remainder of the tournament in the UAE between September and October, before the T20 World Cup in India, which is slated for October-November.