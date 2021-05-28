IPL 2021 suspension: David Warner posts romantic message for wife, see Candice’s hot pics here

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner expressed his love to his wife in Telugu which received plenty of funny replies from Australian cricketer like Harry Conway and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as well.

Warner, who was replaced as captain of SRH during the suspended IPL 2021 last month, is known to be a regular user of social media, especially Instagram. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Australian cricketer has been keeping his fans entertained with his posts, first on TikTok and now on Instagram.

In his most recent, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener shared an animated photo with his wife Candice, and wrote, “I love you”, but in Telugu. The language used doesn’t come as a surprise, considering his IPL franchise is from Hyderabad, where Telugu is the main medium of communication amongst people.

The post was well received by his fans, with his wife replying with heart-shaped emoticons. Even Warner’s SRH teammate Rashid Khan commented on the photo with laughing icons, and asked, “What’s meaning of it @davidwarner31.”

Meanwhile, fellow Aussie cricketer Harry Conway joked, “As if you are that tall.”

Candice had been busy taking care of daughters – Indi, Isla and Ivy – for months while husband David Warner was busy with his cricket duties playing in England, UAE, India and venues across Australia over the past one year since lockdown began. Candice, who is a retired ironwoman and surf life saver, has also made TV appearances including SAS Australia and Australia’s version of Hell’s Kitchen.

“He is back on home soil with the rest of the boys that went to India, so we're just very fortunate to have him back on our shores,” Candice, Warner’s wife, was quoted as saying by 7news.com.au.

“It was difficult, but even more so for my daughters as they`re now at the age where they can feel and they understand what was going on,” she said.

“It is scary, it is a really dire situation over there and we`re just so grateful that he is back on home soil,” added Candice, who also confirmed that Warner is doing ‘pretty well’.

Warner was recently in India for IPL 2021, which was postponed indefinitely midway through the season due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

SRH could only register one win in seven matches. Also on an individual note, Warner scored only 193 runs from six games, and was positioned 18th in the Orange Cap race.