IPL 2021

IPL 2021: THIS Punjab Kings member joins Sri Lanka cricket team

The Sri Lankan team will leave for England on June 9 to play two games against county sides Kent and Sussex, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series (from June 23) and a three-match ODI series (from June 29). 

Players of IPL franchise Punjab Kings training together. (IPL/File Photo)

Colombo: The chief physiotherapist of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings, Brett Harp has been appointed as the new physiotherapist of the Sri Lanka cricket team from the upcoming tour of England onwards.

Harp`s tenure will run from May 2021 for the next two years, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"Prior to joining the Sri Lankan team as a physiotherapist, Brett worked as a physiotherapist at the New Zealand Cricket Institute. He has also been the Senior Performance Rehabilitation Manager at Bangladesh Cricket," said the SLC statement.

"Representing Australia in first-class cricket, Brett has been the Chief Physiotherapist for the Kings XI Punjab team in the Indian Premier League and the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. Brett holds a Masters Degree in Exercise Science from Edith Cowan University, Australia, and a Masters Degree in Sports Physiotherapy from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

"He is already in Sri Lanka and is paying the quarantine period. He will join the Sri Lankan team as soon as that period expires and the Sri Lankan team`s tour of England will be his first assignment," the statement added.

