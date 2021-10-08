हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: 'Some experiments come off, some don't', says Virat Kohli about THIS RCB player

Speaking on RCB's experiment during the toss, which Virat Kohli won and opted to field, the skipper said: "Some experiments come off, some don't." 

IPL 2021: &#039;Some experiments come off, some don&#039;t&#039;, says Virat Kohli about THIS RCB player
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli passed his assesment on promoting all-rounder Daniel Christian up the batting order. The Australian cricketer was seen batting at number three in RCB's previous two clashes, however, the move turned out to be futile.

Christian disappointed on both the occasions, getting out on 0 and 1. Speaking on RCB's experiment during the toss, which Kohli won and opted to field, the skipper said: "Some experiments come off, some don't." 

However, Christian's contribution with the ball was phenomenal in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as he bowled three overs and picked three wickets and conceeded just 14 runs.  

Kohli also said team which quickly adapted to the changes made it to the play-offs. "It's been hard work adjusting to all kinds of surfaces, and the teams that have done so have qualified," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant resonated that his side are working on ways to improve as a batting unit.  

IPL 2021: DC vs RCB Playing XIs 

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore
Next
Story

BIZARRE! Rajasthan Royals tried to change batters against KKR

Must Watch

PT6M3S

Breaking News: Bail plea of ​​8 accused including Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan rejected