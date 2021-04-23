हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli does a MS Dhoni, fulfils Riyan Parag’s ‘fan’ request

Like fans usually see CSK skipper MS Dhoni passing tips or signing bats of young players of the opposition, Virat Kohli did something similar when Riyan Parag asked him for an autograph on his bat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (left) signing the bat of Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers around the world. It’s no surprise that Kohli has plenty of fans even in the cricketing fraternity as well.

On Thursday (April 22), after another comprehensive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 – this time over the Rajasthan Royals – Kohli obliged RR all-rounder Riyan Parag when he asked for an ‘autograph’ much like Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni, who has been doing so for a while now.

Like fans usually see CSK skipper MS Dhoni passing tips or signing bats of young players of the opposition, Kohli did something similar when Riyan asked him for an autograph on his bat.

Here is the picture and how fans reacted:

 

Parag is a promising cricketer from Assam, who has contributed well for the Royals over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, RCB won the match by 10 wickets as Devdutt Padikkal brought up his maiden ton and the fastest by an uncapped player. He looked in ominous form as he played some exotic shots and gave a glimpse of his good form.

After reaching his 40th fifty in IPL, Kohli came up with a ‘baby celebration’ which won the internet as well. During his brilliant knock, Kohli became the first player to score 6000 runs in IPL history.

After four wins in four games and a top spot in the points table, Kohli urged RCB not to get complacent.

“I would just tell the fans not to get overexcited, we are being professional, we understand the momentum can go away from us quickly. One step at a time, not getting overexcited,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

