Virat Kohli

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli left in disbelief after winning toss against Rajasthan Royals - WATCH

Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson shared a hilarious moment just moments ahead of the Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.  

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli reacts after winning the toss during RR vs RCB. (Screengrab)

The incident took place right after the toss, which Virat Kohli won, but for a brief period didn't realise as he pushed Sanju, the newly appointed Rajasthan skipper, to make the decision. However, Ian Bishop then pointed out to Kohli that it was him who won the toss, after which the RCB skipper looked bemused, acknowledging his previous record at winning the toss. 

Kohli then opted to field and said his team is confident on chasing down any target at this venue. Here is the video:

"Have seen results here whether there's dew or not. Still continues to be a high scoring ground. Last night we saw even if you lose early wickets, just one partnership and you're never far in the game. Been batting well as a group. Confident we can chase anything down. At the same time we're bowling well as well. Just want to get into this pitch and conditions with the new ball and try and exploit whatever we can," Kohli said during the toss. 

This will be RCB's first match at the Wankhede after earlier playing all their previous clashes at Chennai's Chepauk. Sharing his thoughts on the new conditions in Mumbai, Kohli said: "Very exciting for me as a batsman but the bowlers will have to adjust. Good thing is we have bowlers with height who can swing the new ball. Will look to make the most of that new ball. Have experienced conditions totally opposite in Chennai. This game and this venue allows us to play even more expressive and positive cricket."

Meanwhile, RCB made one change in their playing XI from their previous encounter as Kane Richardson was brought in place of Rajat Patidar. 

RCB vs RR PLAYING XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal 

