IPL 2021: Wife Sanjana Ganesan gives exclusive peek into Jasprit Bumrah’s pre-game rituals

Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah is very clinical when it come to preparation ahead of a cricket match – whether it is international or Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah is currently the highest wicket-taker for the defending champions with 16 wickets in 11 matches so far.

Bumrah’s sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan is accompanying her husband in the UAE as well, juggling her duties with the host broadcasters Star Sports with homely work. Sanjana revealed to the Mumbai Indians how her husband prepares himself before the game on the match-day.

Sanjana informed that on other days, Bumrah is relaxed a bit when he doesn’t even mind having his breakfast during the lunch time but on match-days, the 27-year-old is very specific about his routine. She also stated that the cricketer exactly knows what all he needs to do before boarding the bus.

“He does not have any special rituals, per se. But he has this one match-day routine where there is a structure to his day, where he knows what he is going to be doing till he has to leave for the bus. On other days, it is not very rigid, where he is okay with having his breakfast at 2 PM in the afternoon,” Sanjana said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians’ social media account.

Sanjana also revealed how her husband makes sure to recover if he has a bad day on the field. There have been days when the pace bowler has conceded a lot of runs without picking up a wicket. Bumrah’s wife told that the cricketer just reassess his plans and is very good at coming out of the disappointment.

“Once he’s had a bad day, he knows that he has to come back and reassess and plan what he needs to do the next time he goes out to play. He is very good at removing himself from a situation and looking at things objectively and planning what needs to be done,” the 30-year-old added.