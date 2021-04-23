हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: With husband Jasprit Bumrah busy with Mumbai Indians, wife Sanjana Ganesan finds new match PARTNER - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah has been a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians camp and on Friday the Indian seamer made his 100th appearance for the franchise during their Indian Premier League clash against Punjab Kings in Chennai. 

IPL 2021: With husband Jasprit Bumrah busy with Mumbai Indians, wife Sanjana Ganesan finds new match PARTNER - WATCH
Jasprit Bumrah along with Sanjana Ganesan (Twitter)

Jasprit Bumrah has been a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians camp and on Friday the Indian seamer made his 100th appearance for the franchise during their Indian Premier League clash against Punjab Kings in Chennai. 

This was Bumrah's 97th IPL match in MI colours, while the seamer took part in the remaining three matches in Champions League T20. 

Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to announce Bumrah's  milestone and wrote: “For the 100th time in the MI Blue & Gold.”

Meanwhile, Bumrah's wife and popular sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan, who is also busy with the IPL duties, found a new partner for the match days. WATCH video: 

Earlier in the evening, Punjab Kings pocket dynamite Ravi Bishnoi, who was playing his first match of IPL 2021, delivered straightaway and finished the Mumbai innings with clinical figures. 

The Rajasthan cricketer produced an economical display as he completed his four-over quota with two wickets and gave just 21 runs, thus helping his side restrict the defending champions for a paltry 131/6 in 20 overs. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Jasprit BumrahSanjana Ganesan
Next
Story

IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: Ravi Bishnoi leaves impact straightaway as Mumbai Indians batsmen fall again

Must Watch

PT14M31S

DNA: PM Modi expresses displeasure at Delhi CM Kejriwal during live meeting