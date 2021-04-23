IPL 2021: With husband Jasprit Bumrah busy with Mumbai Indians, wife Sanjana Ganesan finds new match PARTNER - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah has been a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians camp and on Friday the Indian seamer made his 100th appearance for the franchise during their Indian Premier League clash against Punjab Kings in Chennai.

This was Bumrah's 97th IPL match in MI colours, while the seamer took part in the remaining three matches in Champions League T20.

Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to announce Bumrah's milestone and wrote: “For the 100th time in the MI Blue & Gold.”

Meanwhile, Bumrah's wife and popular sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan, who is also busy with the IPL duties, found a new partner for the match days. WATCH video:

Earlier in the evening, Punjab Kings pocket dynamite Ravi Bishnoi, who was playing his first match of IPL 2021, delivered straightaway and finished the Mumbai innings with clinical figures.

The Rajasthan cricketer produced an economical display as he completed his four-over quota with two wickets and gave just 21 runs, thus helping his side restrict the defending champions for a paltry 131/6 in 20 overs.