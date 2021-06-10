IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree hits 4 million followers mark, post THIS message for fans

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday (June 9) to celebrate 4 million followers on the social media platform. In the picture, Dhanashree was posing in a RCB jersey at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from a clash at the recent 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhanashree wrote a note to thank her followers: “Happy 4 Million to us. Happy to have you here and would like to make it worth your time. Your constant comments, appreciation, likes and sharing my content is what made me so strong in the world of social media.”

Chahal’s wife then offered something more to her followers, adding, “will be posting something epic tomorrow and would love to see you guys do a remix reel with me. No cakes no fancy balloons to show my gratitude just requesting all of you to stay safe. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (The world is yours to take if you’re alive),” she added.

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 and the couple has in the past shared posts on social media to engage with the fans. The Haryana leg-spinner was last seen in action in the IPL 2021 before the T20 league was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. The remainder of the league will now be played in the UAE in the months of September and October – from September 18 to October 15, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

Chahal could be seen in action next when India’s limited-overs teams travel to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is in July with Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan set to lead the side and former India captain Rahul Dravid to travel as head coach.