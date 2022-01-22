IPL 2022: 1214 players register for mega auction; check full list of retained players and purse remaining of all 10 teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction, which is set to take place on February 13 and 13 in Bengaluru, will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in the world cricket.

The IPL’s two new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow also named their draft picks ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2022 season.

Ahmedabad has chosen Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore). While Lucknow has opted to go with KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore).

IPL 2022 final retention list:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

KKR: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)

MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)

RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

DC: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

Purse remaining for all 10 franchises after IPL 2022 retention and draft picks:

CSK: Rs 42 crores

RCB: Rs 57 crores

MI: Rs 48 crores

PBKS: Rs 72 crores

DC: Rs 47.5 crores

KKR: Rs 48 crores

RR: Rs 62 crores

SRH: Rs 68 crores

Lucknow: Rs 58 crores

Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores

Meanwhile, the auction players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).

"If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 217 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 70 may be overseas players)," IPL in a statement said.