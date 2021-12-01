हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2022: After KL Rahul, assistant coach Andy Flower also parts ways with Punjab Kings

Former England coach and Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower, who was hired by the Punjab Kings in the 2020 season steps down from the role of assistant coach. There's a good chance he'll end up with KL Rahul as both are rumoured to be with new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Source: Twitter

Assistant coach Andy Flower has parted ways with Punjab Kings and is expected to land a role in one of the new teams ahead of IPL 2022. Former Zimbabwe captain Flower, who worked as a coach in England for more than a decade and guided the national team there, was hired for his maiden IPL stint ahead of the 2020 season.

"He sent his resignation to the team recently. It has been accepted. There is a good chance that he goes to one of the new teams (Lucknow or Ahmedabad)," a BCCI official told PTI. There is a good possibility that the 53-year-old is given a bigger role in his next IPL assignment.

Flower worked alongside head coach Anil Kumble for the past two seasons. The development comes at a time when K L Rahul, Punjab Kings skipper for the past two seasons, is expected to move to the Lucknow franchise. Punjab wanted to retain Rahul but he did not want to stay.

It remains to be seen if Flower stays as head coach of CPL franchise Saint Lucia Kings, which is owned by the same consortium that owns Punjab Kings. Saint Lucia finished runners-up in 2020 and 2021 seasons.

During his time with the England team, Flower led the side to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and number one spot in the Test rankings. Wasim Jaffer was Punjab's batting coach last season and Jonty Rhodes fielding coach.

Punjab have retained only two players -- Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh -- ahead of the mega auction in January. They will be eyeing a bunch of youngsters at the auction along with some established names.

