IPL 2022: Another Mystery Girl spotted during KKR vs DC contest - SEE PICS

IPL is known for discovering many new faces and we are not only talking about cricket when we say that.

In previous IPL seasons as well, we have seen cameramen produce viral content for social media by spotting some beautiful faces or lovely moments.

Be it RCB's mystery girl or the MI Prayer Aunty, camera crew of IPL has created many a stories like this.

In the KKR vs DC contest, one more such face surfaced during the crunch moments of the match.

When Kuldeep Yadav took the catch, the camera cut to a beautiful girl in the stands, who was wearing a white top.

Instantly she became a social media rage as IPL fans started reacting to this new Mystery Girl in the stands.

Need to Find this Girl... Perfect Crush Material ___ #KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/D0jVchT5gl — Savan (@iamsavan_) April 10, 2022

KKR vs DC Match report

Delhi Capitals dished out a clinical performance to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals piled up a commendable 215 for 5.

In reply, skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed a 33-ball 54 but Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 171 in 19.4 overs.

Spin-pace duo of Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) shared seven wickets between them, while Shardul Thakur (2/30) and Lalit Yadav (1/8) also chipped in.

Sunil Narine was the best KKR bowler with figures of 2 for 21.

With inputs from PTI