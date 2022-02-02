IPL 2022 auction: Arjun Tendulkar and Bengal minister Manoj Tiwary among 590 shortlisted cricketers

The players list for the upcoming India Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction has been pruned down to 590 from the 1214 cricketers who had registered for the auction. Among those who have managed to make the cut are Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs of West Bengal and former India batter Manoj Tiwary and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun.

Tiwary has gone unsold since the 2018 edition of the IPL was also named in the Ranji Trophy 2022 squad for Bengal recently. The former Bengal captain is listed at the base price of Rs 50 Lakh has played 98 IPL matches, scoring 1,695 runs featuring for four franchises including the Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab.

Boom Boom package

Sweet memories from 2017 IPL edition pic.twitter.com/UWm3uSjwZA — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 29, 2020

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Arjun Tendulkar has also returned to the auction at a base price of Rs 20 Lakh – the same as 2021 edition. Arjun was picked up by the five-time champions in the 2021 auction but didn’t play a single game before his tournament was cut short due to an injury.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and former pacer S Sreesanth are among the 590 cricketers who are set to go under the hammer during the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Pujara and Sreesanth have registered for the IPL players auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The IPL 2022 Player Auction list was revealed on Tuesday with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction. “Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations,” stated an official release.

