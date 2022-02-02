IPL 2022 Auction: ‘Don't want to say I want Rs 15 cr or 17 cr, 8 cr is enough for me,’ says Yuzvendra Chahal - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the key players from the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad who was released ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Chahal played for RCB from IPL 2014 till IPL 2021 and the leg-spinner picked up 139 wickets during his tenure thus ending his stint as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise.

Notably, Chahal is now gearing up for new challenges as he faces a situation where he may have to part ways with the RCB and, in an interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show "DRS with Ash", Chahal said that he is keen on staying with RCB, but he's "ready to go to any team" and continue to give his 100 percent.

"It's the first time where I feel I can go anywhere because there's no Right to Match (RTM) card. The last time (2018), RTM was available and they (RCB) had told me clearly that they'll buy me using RTM in the auction no matter what... But this time, seriously, as a professional player, I am ready to go to any team," Chahal said.

"Obviously, I want to go to RCB because I've been there for 8 years but it's not like if I go somewhere else I'll feel bad because everyone has to make a new team and it's a major auction where there's always purse constraints. Whichever team takes me, I'll keep giving my 100%. It will take some time to adjust to a new franchise but that's why we call ourselves professional players," the leggie added.

Interestingly, when Ashwin asked 31-year-old Chahal about the amount he is looking to be signed at the IPL 2022 auction, the leg-spinner hilariously replied, "I don't want to say that I want 15 crores or 17 crores, you know, 8 cr is enough for me!"

It is worth mentioning that Chahal is the ninth highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 139 scalps from 114 matches at an average of 22.28 and the leg-spinner, whose base price is Rs 2 crore, is expected to cause a bidding war in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.