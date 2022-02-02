IPL 2022 Auction: RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj REVEALS what he bought after getting his first IPL contract - WATCH

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who comes from a humble background, rose through the ranks to make a name for himself in the cricketing world. Notably, like most players, Siraj also entered the Indian setup through the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Siraj was first bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the year 2017 for Rs 2.6 crores, but in the year 2018, the pacer was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the same amount and since then Siraj is playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 auction, Siraj was asked what he did when he first got picked in the IPL. The Hyderabad-pacer came up with an honest confession and said he bought an iPhone 7 plus and a second-hand Corolla car.

“First thing, I bought was iPhone 7+. Then I bought a second-hand car, Corolla. Car is important. IPL players need to have a car. For how long do I push around a Platina? But I didn’t know how to drive. My uncle’s son knew to drive so I called him every time I wanted to go out,” said Siraj while speaking in RCB’s podcast to Danish Sait.

Siraj also narrated how he drew a crowd upon himself in public after being forced to open the windows of the car as it didn’t have air conditioner.

"Once we went to a function, the Corolla didn't have an AC, think about it. So, we had to keep the glass open and the crowd started waving and cheering Siraj! Siraj! Could not even raise the glass because it was so hot. Then next year, I bought a Mercedes," added Siraj.

Notable, Siraj has been retained by the RCB for Rs 7 crore ahead of the mega auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.