IPL 2022: Axar Patel's drop catch turning point as DC beat MI in turnaround win

With Delhi Capitals still at some distance from the win, Mumbai Indians did what you do not expect them to do - drop a catch at a crucial stage of the game.

That is what happened on the first ball of the 17th over in the DC vs MI contest on March 27 (Sunday).

The dropped catch

Pacer Basil Thampi banged it short, left-handed batter Axar Patel smashed it but did not connect it well and it went straight to MI's new recruit Tim David, who is a safe catcher. But here due to the dew on the ball and the moisture on his palms, the ball slipped away and in hindsight, the game too.

When the catch was dropped DC still needed 41 off the last four. And Axar after getting this second life, scored 23 crucial runs and eventually finished things off in style.

DC have collected their first points and MI must be a disappointed unit right now as they let pressure get better of them.