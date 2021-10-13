हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: BCCI extends deadline for purchasing tender for new teams till THIS date

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till October 20.

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021.

The invitation to purchase the ITT document ("Invitation"), issued on August 31, 2021, is attached as Annexure A. Subsequently, the BCCI had extended the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021 (Extension Notice I). The Extension Notice I is attached as Annexure B.

Pursuant to requests from various interested parties, BCCI has now decided to further extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 20, 2021. The ITT will be available to interested parties on receipt of payment of the non-refundable tender fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. All other terms contained in the Invitation document shall be applicable.

Interested parties are requested to email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT. The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line "ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams". Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

The BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason.

