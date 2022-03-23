IPL 2022: BCCI kick off ticket sales for T20 league, 25 per cent attendance allowed for CSK vs KKR opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (March 26). This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time.

Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com

“The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune,” a BCCI release said on Wednesday (March 23).

Tickets for #TATAIPL 2022 will be from 12PM IST onwards today Go grab your tickets - See you at the stands! Details below — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, CSK will miss the services of Moeen Ali for their IPL-opener as the star England all-rounder is yet to receive his India visa for competing in the T20 tournament. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development

“It is almost certain that Moeen Ali will miss the first game. He has still not got the visa. We are on it as well as BCCI. Hope it is sorted in a day or two,” Viswanathan told news agency PTI.

“It is disappointing that he has not been able to join us. They follow set procedures for players with Pakistan descent. That looks like the reason (for delay).”

His grandfather migrated to England from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir but Moeen is born in England and is a frequent visitor to India.

(with PTI inputs)