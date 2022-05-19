The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is nearing towards its business end with only eight games left to play this season. Meanwhile, the final of the IPL 2022, which will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, is now set be played at 8 PM IST rather than the earlier scheduled 7.30 PM IST. The development means that the toss during the summit clash will take place at 7.30 PM IST, instead of 7 PM IST. The reason behind the schedule change has been cited as the conduct of the closing ceremony, which starts at 6.30 PM IST.

Notably, for the last two IPL seasons, there was no opening and closing ceremony due to Covid. However, this year, the IPL management plans to hold the closing ceremony with music maestro AR Rehman and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh set to perform in the closing gala. Reportedly, the BCCI has also invited former Team India captains to the final match.

As per Cricbuzz, "the closing ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST and will run for a duration of 50 minutes. The toss will be held at 7:30 PM IST and the match will start 30 minutes later."

Playoffs and Final Schedule:

May 24: Qualifier 1-Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7.30 PM

May 26: Eliminator-Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7.30 PM

May 27: Qualifier 2-Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7.30 PM

May 29: Final-Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7.30 PM

- Closing ceremony- 6.30 to 7.20 PM

- Toss at 7.30 PM and the match starts at 8.00 PM

Earlier, reports also claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are mulling changing the timings of both evening and afternoon games from next season onwards.

For the first 10 seasons, IPL matches were used to commence at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. However, Star Sports, who are the current broadcasters for the cash-rich league, requested BCCI to prepone matches. Now, with the deal with Star Sports expiring after the IPL 2022, BCCI are ready to go back to its original plan. But, there's no official word on the development as of yet.

Talking about the IPL 2022, the race for the remaining two playoffs berths is likely to go down to the wire with two more spots up for grabs.

As of now, only Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have sealed their playoffs berth, while Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are vying for the remaining 2 slots in the playoffs this year.