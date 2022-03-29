IPL 2022: BCCI to take strict action against cricketers like Jason Roy, Alex Hales pulling out late from T20 league

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council have taken serious note of cricketers pulling out of T20 league at the last moment. English cricketers Jason Roy and Alex Hales opted out of IPL 2022 after being picked by Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, citing bio-bubble fatigue as the reason.

In the latest IPL GC meeting last week, the BCCI is considering coming up with strict action against foreign stars who opt out of the IPL without adequate reason. According to Cricbuzz website, some franchises have raised concerns regarding the growing trend of players pulling out having secured a small fee at the auction.

“The GC has a commitment towards the franchises who are the important stakeholders of the league. They bid for a player after a lot of planning. Their calculations go haywire if a player pulls out, that too for flimsy reasons,” said a GC member told Cricbuzz website.

“There will not be a sweeping policy that everyone who has pulled out of the IPL will be prevented for a certain number of years. It will be on a case-by-case basis and some research will be done before action is initiated. What if the reason is genuine,” a source added.

Apart from Roy and Hales, Lucknow Super Giants lost their Rs 7.25 Cr buy Mark Wood to injury. As for Roy, he had said he wanted to spend quality time with family and work on his game.

“I feel it is only right that I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time on myself and my game over the next couple of months, leading into a very busy year,” Roy said. The English opener also opted out of the County Season for Surrey.