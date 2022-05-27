हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Big blow for RCB, Dinesh Karthik gets reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct ahead of Qualifier 2 against RR

Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.  

IPL 2022: Big blow for RCB, Dinesh Karthik gets reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct ahead of Qualifier 2 against RR
Source/Twitter

Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.
 
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

More to follow...

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Dinesh KarthikRCBRR vs RCBRR
Next
Story

'That six inspired me', Velocity's Kiran Navgire reveals how MS Dhoni motivated her

Must Watch

PT3M28S

Is the Islamic organization PFI inciting Muslims on the pretext of Gyanvapi?