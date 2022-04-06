हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Big SETBACK for Rajasthan Royals as THIS player ruled out of tournament

RR pacer Coulter-Nile suffered a side strain against SRH and had walked off the field.

IPL 2022: Big SETBACK for Rajasthan Royals as THIS player ruled out of tournament
File image (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals suffered a big blow as Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 due to an injury. The Australian all-rounder was part of the Royals’ playing XI in their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they won by 61 runs.

During the match, Coulter-Nile suffered a side strain and had walked off the field. The incident took place when the pacer came to bowl the final over of the Sunrisers innings, however, failed to complete the over, following which he left the field.

He didn’t play in the next two games and has been eventually ruled out of action. Notably, Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter handle revealed the news of the Australia pacer getting ruled out as they bid him farewell.

Interestingly, RR had signed Coulter-Nile for his base price of INR 2 crore in the mega auction.

Meanwhile, RR continue to lead the IPL 2022 points table as they won their opening two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. However, they suffered a defeat in their third encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

But, RR's excellent net run-rate keeps them on top of the points tally.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan will next take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on April 10.

