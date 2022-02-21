IPL 2022: Broadcaster Star want THIS start date for T20 league, says report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is done but cricket fans are still in dark about the venue and the schedule for the upcoming T20 league. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and broadcasters Disney Star are in discussion to finalise the exact start date for the 15th edition of the IPL.

The BCCI had initially finalised on March 27 as the start date but are considering Star’s proposal to start IPL 2022 on March 26 instead. According to a report of the Cricbuzz website, that broadcaster Star want IPL 2022 to start on March 26, a Saturday, as they want to organise a double-header on 27th which will be a Sunday. The first day of the IPL has never witnessed a double-header in the past.

“We understand that a Saturday start helps the broadcaster to kick-start the league with a bang with three matches in the first weekend. A Sunday inauguration would not permit that. The BCCI and the broadcasters were in discussion over this and eventually it could be on March 26,” a franchise official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The BCCI had promised to inform the 10 franchises about the schedule and venues for IPL 2022 by February 20. The BCCI are yet to officially announce the venues for IPL 2022. There is a chance that the BCCI will settle for Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune) to host the entire T20 league this season.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have been informed and they have identified the four grounds – Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil Stadium and Pune ground – where the matches can be played but the challenge for the BCCI and the MCA has been to provide practice facilities for the 10 IPL teams.

The website also added that Star has asked them to be ready from March 19 to June 7 for the IPL 2022. “At the onset, wanted to check with you on your availability for IPL 2022 on the world feed broadcast. So request you to please provide your availability not only for the tournament but probably say minus 8-10 days from the start date and plus five days from the end date to be safe, so effectively from 19th March 2022 to say June 7, 2022 (sic),” a mail read.

Meanwile, Australian wicketkeeper batter Matthew Wade on Sunday said that he is uncertain about his role in Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022. Wade was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.4 crore after a bidding war with Punjab Kings, during the IPL 2022 mega auctions last week.

“I haven’t spoken to them exactly about what my role will be, but I would assume anywhere from opening down to seven I’m pretty comfortable with. It doesn’t worry me too much. If middle-order comes my way, then it’s another opportunity to get some game time in and play that role,” said Wade as reported by ESPNcricinfo website.

Step into the Titans Dugout! > Watch our stars unveil the logo in the metaverse! > https://t.co/dCcIzWpM4U#GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/9N6Cl6a3y4 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 20, 2022

“I know what I can do at the top of the order. I’ve done it for a long period of time now as well. I’m just really, really happy that I got the opportunity. It’s been a long time since I have. I feel blessed in that I’ve been given the chance to go over there and play IPL again,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)