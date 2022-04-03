IPL 2022: Couple spotted kissing during GT vs DC match, fans say ‘mera desh badal raha hai’

IPL 2022 is underway and other than players and teams, it’s the camera operators who keep entertaining fans by capturing some unique and funny shots whether it’s on-field or off-field.

The same was the case on Saturday (April 2), when a camera person spotted a couple kissing in the stands during IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The pic of the young couple went viral in no time and it ignited a meme fest on social media, with some fans wondering if it's time to introduce the 'Kiss Cam' in the IPL as well. Here are some of the reactions:

Mera desh badal raha hai aaage badh raha hai pic.twitter.com/d0U7ZqXGVU — (@Kourageous7) April 2, 2022

A couple should support the different teams in IPL so that they can get the chance on every ball to celebrate like this. — Dr. Deepak Motwani (@DeepakMotwanii) April 3, 2022

Breaking: Kiss cam now introduced in IPL pic.twitter.com/bSL7GrumZy — Subham Agrawal (@ca_whotravels) April 2, 2022

*Me start Watching ipl with my family* That one couple:- pic.twitter.com/hG4tlzMKr0 — Pintukumar (@Kumarpintu12171) April 2, 2022

Jokes aside, IPL should be launching something like kiss cam . It will be so much fun and it will make our people more acceptable for public affection https://t.co/avNdFNNg0Y — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) April 3, 2022

Talking about the match, a fantastic knock by Shubman Gill (84 off 46) and clinical bowling performance by Lockie Ferguson (4/24) led Gujarat Titans to a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals.

Opening the batting, Shubman played a sparkling knock and propelled Gujarat Titans to 171-6 in 20 overs. It was also Gill's highest T20 score. Apart from Gill, skipper Hardik Pandya (31 off 27) and David Miller (20 not out off 15) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.

On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals while Khaleel Ahmed (2/34) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/32) also chipped in with wickets.

In reply, Ferguson (4/24) rattled the Delhi Capitals' batting line-up with his sheer pace. Apart from him, Mohammed Shami (2/30) also picked wickets at crucial junctures for Gujarat as DC were restricted to 157/9 in 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant (43) being their highest scorer.