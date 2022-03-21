हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 CSK Full Schedule: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Time Table, match timings, date, venues and full squad here

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will face IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the IPL 2022 on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

IPL 2022 CSK Full Schedule: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Time Table, match timings, date, venues and full squad here
MS Dhoni with CSK teammate at a training session in Surat. (Source: Twitter)

CSK IPL 2022 Schedule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will open with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders. MS Dhoni-led CSK are gunning for their record-equalling fifth IPL crown. 

The Chennai Super Kings is a franchise owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited company with Chennai-based India Cements being the major stakeholder in the company. The franchise was sold to India Cements back in 2007 for $91 million – making it the 4th most expensive IPL team behind Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in the inaugural edition. 

The franchise won their 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) title last year with MS Dhoni-led side defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai. Apart from 2021, CSK have won the IPL crown in 2010, 2011, and 2018. 

CSK have seen their share of controversies as well as they were banned for a period of 2 years by the RM Lodha Committee along with Rajasthan Royals in 2015 after being found guilty of spot-fixing in the league. 

Check full IPL 2022 schedule here... 

While the social media was abuzz about Suresh Raina being ignored and it probably meant an end to the IPL legend's run in the league, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said team combination and form meant the left-handed UP batter could not fit into the team. 

Retained: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore) 

Final list of players purchased by CSK in IPL 2022 auction: 

Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.40 crore), Robin Uthappa ( Rs 2 crore), Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore), KM Asif (Rs 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Shivam Dube (Rs 4 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 70 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (Rs 1.50 crore), Simarjeet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Devon Conway (Rs 1 crore), Dwaine Pretorius (Rs 50 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs 1.90 crore), Adam Milne (Rs1.90 crore), Subhranshu Senapati (Rs 20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (Rs 1.20 crore), C Hari Nishaanth (Rs 20 lakh), N Jagadeesan (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 3.6 crore), K Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh) 

Check full schedule of CSK in IPL 2022 below… 

March 26 - vs KKR, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede 

March 31 - vs LSG, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne 

April 3 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne 

April 9 - vs SRH, 3.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium 

April 12 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium 

April 17 - vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune 

April 21- vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium, Mumbai 

April 25 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede 

May 1 - vs SRH, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune 

May 4 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune 

May 8 - vs DC, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium 

May 12 - vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede 

May 15 - vs GT, 3.30 pm IST at Wankhede 

May 20 - vs RR, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne 

