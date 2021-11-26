IPL 2022: CSK, MI, DC, RCB, KKR, RR set to retain THESE players ahead of mega auction

The much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is around the corner and the deadline to submit the list of retained and released players to the BCCI is approaching as the IPL franchises have until November 30 to make the official announcement.

Notably, two new teams will participate in IPL 2022 and the BCCI had announced on October 25 that Lucknow and Ahmedabad will also compete from the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Since there will be two new teams competing in the cash-rich league, BCCI decided to conduct the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022.

As per the retention rules framed by BCCI, each existing IPL franchise is allowed to retain only 4 players. Reports claimed that some IPL teams would look to build a new team and they may not retain more than two players. Also, there will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

According to multiple reports, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals have almost finalized the players they want to retain ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Check the list here:

CSK – MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali/ Sam Curran

DC – Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Andre Nortje.

MI – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan (most likely)

KKR – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer

RCB – Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell

RR – Sanju Samson for Rs 14 crores

It is worth mentioning that The Indian Express reported that star batter KL Rahul will end his association with PBKS and he is likely to become the captain of the new Lucknow franchise. As per sources, Rahul has already agreed to the deal offered by the Lucknow franchise.

Meanwhile, BCCI is yet to make any official announcement about the mega auction date. However, as per reports, the event is expected to be held in December 2021 or during the first week of January 2022.