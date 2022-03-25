हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Head to Head: MS Dhoni's Chennai or Shreyas Iyer's KKR, who has won more matches?

MS Dhoni did a Dhoni by giving up CSK captaincy three days before their opening game. While his decision did not come as a shock, it has fuelled speculation whether he would feature in all the games.

IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Head to Head: MS Dhoni&#039;s Chennai or Shreyas Iyer&#039;s KKR, who has won more matches?
Source: Twitter

The 40-year-old stepping aside has also put the spotlight on Ravindra Jadeja, who will be captaining a high-profile team for the very first time.

The 40-year-old stepping aside has also put the spotlight on Ravindra Jadeja, who will be captaining a high-profile team for the very first time.

Jadeja's stellar form in international cricket over the last couple of years would surely give him the confidence to lead from the front and in times of crisis, he will anyway have Dhoni by his side.

CSK vs KKR Match 1

On March 26 (Saturday), defending champions CSK will take on last year's finalists KKR in the opening game of the competition, with an aim to start off their campaign on a winning note. 

KKR are already on back foot with two of the key players - Australians Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch - set to miss first five matches of the league due to international commitments.

CSK too had two of their star players - Gaikwad and Chahar - out with injuries. But Gaikwas has already joined the CSK group in Mumbai. He and Chahar were nursing their injuries at Bengaluru's NCA. Chahar however can only return in mid-April. 

Head to head CSK vs KKR

CSK enjoy playing KKR in IPL 2022. These two teams have met each other 28 times in the league, with CSK winning the clash 18 times while KKR won 9 times. One match ended with no result.

CSK has, in fact, won the past four matches vs KKR. The last time Knight Riders won a game vs CSK was in 2020 at Abu Dhabi when they won by 10 runs.   

