Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the match no 22 of the IPL 2022 on Tuesday (April 12) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman took to her Instagram story to share a mirror selfie as she gets ready to cheer for her husband from the stands.

In the pic, Vini can be seen donning an off-shoulder dress. Check out her stunning pic here:

Notably, Maxwell got married recently and it is one of the reasons why he missed the first few matches of the tournament for RCB. The Australian star cricketer got married to beautiful Vini Raman, who is of Indian origin.

Earlier, Vini had posted a photo on her Insta, donning the RCB jersey on the eve of RCB's match vs MI.

Talking about the match, defending champions CSK would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a ‘complete’ game when they take on a high-flying RCB, who have won three of the four games they have played so far in the IPL 2022.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK are yet to win a game in the tournament as they have lost all their four matches till now and are lying at the bottom of the points table.