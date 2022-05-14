हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: CSK's Ambati Rayudu announces IPL retirement

Rayudu made his IPL debut way back in 2010 for Mumbai Indians, he was bought by MS Dhoni's side in 2018. 

IPL 2022: CSK&#039;s Ambati Rayudu announces IPL retirement
Source/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced that the ongoing IPL 2022 season will be his last IPL season. He will not be available for selection next year. Rayudu thanked his former team Mumbai Indians and current team CSK for the support. Rayudu made his IPL debut way back in 2010 for Mumbai Indians, he was bought by MS Dhoni's side in 2018. 

The CSK batter announced the news on his official Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon. The 36-year-old batsman played for CSK in last five season, earlier he was with Mumbai Indians. Rayudu hang his shoes after playing the cash-rich league for 13 years. 

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," Ambati Rayudu posted 

More to follow...

Tags:
IPL 2022Ambati RayuduCSKChennai Super Kings
