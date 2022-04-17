हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: CSK's Ambati Rayudu completes 4,000 IPL runs, joins ELITE list of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu made his mark in the IPL history as he became the 10th Indian batter to score 4000 runs in the elite tournament. The right-hand batter crossed the 400 runs mark in CSK's clash against the Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium on Sunday (April 17).

IPL 2022: CSK&#039;s Ambati Rayudu completes 4,000 IPL runs, joins ELITE list of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu made his mark in the IPL history as he became the 10th Indian batter to score 4000 runs in the elite tournament. The right-hand batter crossed the 4000 run mark in CSK's clash against the Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium on Sunday (April 17).

Along with this, Rayudu also became the 13th batter in the history of IPL to reach the landmark. He came in to bat at number 4 for Chennai as GT bowler Alzarri Joseph got the better of Moeen Ali.

CSK were 2 down in the powerplay when Rayudu came in. So far, the 36-year-old batter hasn't performed as per his wishes but still has a plenty of matches to score runs. Before the GT match, Rayudu scored only 55 runs in 3 matches with an average of 18.33.

However, Rayudu was just 29 runs short of the 4000 run mark before the GT game and he crossed the landmark with a stylish knock of 46 off just 31 balls. 

By doing so, Ambati Rayudu joined the elite list of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane all the other Indian batters who have over 4000 runs in the IPL.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Ambati RayuduIPLChennai Super KingsCSK vs GT
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Umran Malik breaks records and sets Twitter on fire with pace as SRH beat PBKS

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Jahangirpuri Violence Updates: Accused in Jahangirpuri clash turns out to be a history-sheeter