Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu made his mark in the IPL history as he became the 10th Indian batter to score 4000 runs in the elite tournament. The right-hand batter crossed the 4000 run mark in CSK's clash against the Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium on Sunday (April 17).

Along with this, Rayudu also became the 13th batter in the history of IPL to reach the landmark. He came in to bat at number 4 for Chennai as GT bowler Alzarri Joseph got the better of Moeen Ali.

CSK were 2 down in the powerplay when Rayudu came in. So far, the 36-year-old batter hasn't performed as per his wishes but still has a plenty of matches to score runs. Before the GT match, Rayudu scored only 55 runs in 3 matches with an average of 18.33.

However, Rayudu was just 29 runs short of the 4000 run mark before the GT game and he crossed the landmark with a stylish knock of 46 off just 31 balls.

By doing so, Ambati Rayudu joined the elite list of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane all the other Indian batters who have over 4000 runs in the IPL.