Jasprit Bumrah is among the greatest bowlers in the world right now. He is one of the few cricketers who are excellenet at all forms of the game. Be it T20s, ODIs or Tests, Bumrah is a superstar in all formats.

In IPL 2022, Bumrah has not yet peaked yet as MI is finding it difficult to use him in absence of another able pacer who can give him a good hand.

There has been a debate over who is the best pacer currently as there are many contenders for the top spot including Australia's Pat Cummins and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bumrah fans obviously believe he is the best. One of them took the debate to another level when she took a dig at legendary Dale Steyn on Twitter.

Steyn had posted a picture with a fish that he had caught. He had captioned it: "Get on the gram if you wana see more of this or wana win big in my second last post… Instagram DaleSteyn."

The post had nothing to do with Bumrah but this fan took a dig at Steyn. She wrote: "Bumrah is better than you."

Steyn had to reply as this was an uncalled for comment on his legendary status and he did it in some style.

His reply was: "Im sure he is, I’m retired."

MI play Punjab Kings in their fifth match of the season on Wednesday (April 13) and will be looking to register their first win of the season. They have played in four games, facing defeats in all matches.