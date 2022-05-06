हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

WATCH: Daniel Sams completes redemption as MI clinch thriller vs GT, fans cannot keep calm

Titans failed to score 9 off the last 6 balls while David Miller, Rashid Khan were at the crease. 

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians, who lost eight matches in a row at the start of IPL 2022, registered their second successive win in the tournament as they beat Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans by just 5 runs. 

The win was possible largely thanks to Daniel Sams, who gave just 3 off the last over. Titans required 9 off the last 6 balls and David Miller, Rashid Khan were at the crease. 

But courtesy good fielding and superb death over bowling by Sams, MI were able to defend 177/6, which they had made in 20 overs after being put in to bat first. 

Not to forget, Sams is the same bowler who had been pelted all over the park in the game vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by Pat Cummins. 

Take a look at how MI fans reaction to Sams's super spell: 

Invited to bat, MI made 177 for 6 and then restricted the Titans to 172 for 5 to win the match.

Ishan Kishan top-scored for MI with a 29-ball 45 while captain Rohit Sharma and Tim David contributed 43 and 44 not out respectively.

In Titans' run chase, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 55 off 40 balls while Shubman Gill made 52 off 36 balls. But since their departure, Titans continues to struggle and found difficult to forge partnerships. In the event, wickets kept tumbling before Sams bowled a superb last over to finish the game.

For MI, Murugan Ashwin took two wickets for 29 runs while Kieron Pollard got one.

With PTI inputs

