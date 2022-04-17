हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: David Miller hailed on Twitter as GT beat CSK in a thriller

It seemed all is lost for Gujarat Titans but a superb knock from David Miller helped the team clinch the thriller vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

Source: Twitter

Miller came to bat at No 5 with GT struggling at 16/3 in the 4th over. While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Miller held one end and anchored the innings well.

With 3 overs to go, stand-in skipper Rashid Khan smashed Chris Jordan all over the park to take team close to winning mark.

Rashid departed but Miller stood firm to guide GT to thrilling win over CSK.  

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling win: 

Match Report

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in an IPL match.

Invited to bat, CSK posted 169 for five, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 48-ball 73 and Ambati Ruyudu's 46 off 31 balls. In reply, David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as GT chased down the total with one ball to spare.

Earlier, Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating innings, which was studded with five sixes and as many fours, while Rayudu had four hits to the fence and two maximums. For GT, Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/20) and Yash Dayal (1/40) claimed one each.

With PTI inputs

