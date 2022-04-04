IPL 2022: David Warner to play on THIS date for Delhi Capitals, reveals Ricky Ponting

Australia batter David Warner has joined the Delhi Capitals camp in Mumbai for the ongoing season of the IPL 2022. Warner missed the initial matches for DC as he was on international duty with Australia. The left-hander helped Australia win the Test series against Pakistan 1-0.

In the absence of Warner, Prithvi Shaw opened the batting with Tim Siefert and they both managed partnerships of 30 and 8 in the clashes against CSK and GT, respectively. Clearly, the team has suffered to get a good start in the upper order and Warner's inclusion will surely give DC a major boost up in batting.

Delhi Capitals started their tournament well with a win against the Chennai Super Kings, but failed to remain consistent against the new franchise Gujarat Titans. After the 14-run loss against GT, coach Ponting updated on when David Warner and Mitchell Marsh would play for DC this season.

"David Warner has arrived in Mumbai. He left early yesterday morning I believe, so he should be there when we get back to Mumbai tonight. Mitchell Marsh has been in Mumbai for a few days, obviously getting his quarantine done. I think he might be out of quarantine tomorrow actually," said Ponting.

"We are hoping that he (Marsh) is going to be available for the game on 10th (against Kolkata Knight Riders). He picked up that slight hip flexor strain in Pakistan. But fingers crossed, Davey should be there for the next game and Mitch Marsh for the game after," he added.

The Rishabh Pant led-side will lock horns with another new team in the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants on April 7 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.