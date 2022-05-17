हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: DC opener David Warner WARNS rival teams, says THIS

Delhi Capitals on Monday defeated Punjab Kings to remain alive in the IPL 2022 playoff race. DC are now at the fourth position in points tally with 14 points.  

IPL 2022: DC opener David Warner WARNS rival teams, says THIS
DC opener David Warner (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals broke into the top four in the IPL 2022 standings after registering a 17-run victory over Punjab Kings at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Monday. After the win, Delhi Capitals' batter David Warner warned rival teams and said, "The team has a never die attitude. We are fighters and we play to the best of our abilities, whether it's with the ball or bat. There's a hunger and desire to help each other out as we care for each other."

Warner made vital contributions on the field during their game against Punjab. When asked about his scintillating fielding, he said, "There are two facets of the game for me - batting and fielding. I look to stop ones in the ring and take some catches near the boundary. Fortunately, I got one and it was a great result for us. I get a buzz out of fielding and I try to save runs for the bowlers." 

 

Sarfaraz Khan, who played a blistering knock of 32 runs from 16 balls, enjoyed the role of an opener, "I had never opened before the game against Punjab Kings so I was looking to enjoy the position. Before I got this opportunity, I had a feeling that I could bat well as an opener and things went according to plan against Punjab."

The batter also motivated the team after their batting innings, "I wouldn't have been happy if my innings wouldn't have helped the team win. The environment within the team is good and we have to play well in one more game to qualify for the playoffs. I was telling everyone in the team after our batting that it's only a matter of one wicket. If we get one wicket then we'll be in the game and we kept picking up wickets throughout Punjab's innings." 

Sarfaraz also spoke about his father's impact on his cricket career, "The credit goes to my father for whatever I am today. He has driven from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh to take me for games along the way. We made stops in various places such as Madhya Pradesh, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Delhi so that I could play matches and my father has driven around 2500 km for me."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their last league match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Delhi CapitalsDavid WarnerDC
Next
Story

IPL 2022 MI vs SRH Predicted Playing XI: Will Arjun Tendulkar make his debut? SRH likely to remain unchanged

Must Watch

PT5M40S

Superfast: Watch 25 big news related to Gyanvapi Survey