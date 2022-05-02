हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: DC opener Prithvi Shaw buys his DREAM HOUSE in Mumbai; it's worth his last 5 years' IPL salary - check details

Prithvi Shaw has bought the eighth-floor apartment located in Bandra. It has a carpet area of 2209 square foot, and a terrace of 1654 square foot.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals’ opener Prithvi Shaw recently bought his dream house in Bandra West, Mumbai for Rs 10.5 crore - the amount which is almost equivalent to the batter's last five years’ IPL salary.

As per the Economic Times, Shaw has bought the eighth-floor apartment located in the project 81 Aureate by MJ Shah on KC Road. It has a carpet area of 2209 square foot, and a terrace of 1654 square foot. The property is developed by Pyramid Developers and Ultra Lifespace.

The Team India batter will also get exclusive access to three car parking slots.

Shaw reportedly paid INR 52.50 lakhs as stamp duty on March 31, while it was registered a few days ago, on April 28.

Notably, DC bought Shaw for Rs 1.2 crore in IPL 2018 auction and was retained for the next three seasons for the same amount. However, the 22-year-old was paid the retention fees of Rs 7.5 crore by DC ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

It is worth mentioning that, Shaw rose to fame after he captained the Indian Under-19 cricket team to victory in the ICC World Cup in 2018.

