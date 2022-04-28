हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Ahead of DC vs KKR contest, Sunil Gavaskar makes a BIG statement on David Warner

After serving Sunrisers Hyderabad for many years, Warner joined Delhi Capitals camp from 2022 season. 

Ahead of DC vs KKR contest, Sunil Gavaskar makes a BIG statement on David Warner
Source: Twitter

David Warner has been a special player for his all franchises he has played so far in IPL. 

After serving Sunrisers Hyderabad for many years, Warner joined Delhi Capitals camp from 2022 season. 

In 5 matches so far, Warner has smashed 219 runs at a strike rate of 157.55. 

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that at SRH, he was not getting the atmosphere to come out of the bad form.  

Speaking with Star Sports, Gavaskar said: "Sometimes when you are not doing well, the atmosphere in the change room isn`t always the best and that kind of affects your game. That seems to have happened with David Warner."

"Ever since he`s moved to Delhi Capitals, Warner looks happier and you can see that in his performance. When that kind of performance happens, what it does is makes the player want to do something more. It also lifts the other players in the team because they know what a (quality) player he is. What a fabulous player David Warner has been for the franchises he`s played for. Last year was an exception because that can happen to anybody. To see him comeback this is way is just fabulous," legendary batter added.

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden also complimented Warner for the way he`s pacing his innings for Delhi Capitals saying the left-handed batter`s fitness is helping him perform well year after year. Hayden said, "No matter what bowlers, what franchise he plays for. When he does get going, David Warner is a very very special player. He obviously uses the pace (of the ball) very well but you never see a slide in his game, he never sort of decelerates in his game.

"I think his opening partner Prithvi Shaw is scoring pretty heavily at the start. Shaw`s strike rate through the powerplay is very high but David Warner uses his fitness well and looks to bat deep. He knows how to pace his innings."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022David WarnerDelhi CapitalsDC vs KKRSunil Gavaskar
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals to wear special jersey in Match 41 vs KKR, check pics

Must Watch

PT38M50S

PM Modi's Assam Visit: PM Modi inaugurated 7 cancer hospitals, said peace is returning