Cricket

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant to have a big say in picking squad for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' Head of Talent Search Saba Karim revealed on Wednesday (February 9) that captain Rishabh Pant is going to play a big role in selecting the side for upcoming season. 

Speaking to DC TV, Karim said, "It is eventually the captain and the coach who puts up the side in the IPL. It is very important to have exchange of ideas with the captain and the head coach. As Scouts team, we can off them insights but that can come handy only if it has synergy with head coach and the captain. Wth Ponting and Pant, that's a very conducive environment that we can think of."

Karim also added that auction is going to be huge help to the domestic players as all teams will look to include many good Indian talent in their squads. The auction process helps unearth Indian talent.

"This entire exercise helps us to unearth some excellent domestic talent. That is one way of going forward. That eventually helps, not only Delhi Capitals but the other teams also. To have that core factor involved. You get seven domestic players in the XI, You need to have the right kind of mix between the capped players and uncapped players. On top of that, you have four foreigners. It boded well for domestic players. There are ten teams now. That is a wonderful news for domestic cricketers."

