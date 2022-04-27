Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has expressed that his side just can not afford to let the game slip in the last two or three overs after playing really good cricket in the first 36 or 37 overs. DC are ranked seventh in the points table with three win and four defeats to their name. The Rishabh Pant-led side will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on Thursday.

Reflecting on the first half of the season, Ponting said, "I've said it a few times this year where there's 36 or 37 overs of really good stuff, and we just let it slip for two or three overs.And, that's the difference in these games. We sort of gear ourselves to not overtrain in the first part of the season, try and build up along the way. But our performances have been win one, lose one, win one. So, we need to start getting that little bit of momentum."

"We're too good a team for the results not to change." | An ecstatic @RickyPonting came out of quarantine to talk about the previous match and touched upon DC's plans going forward in #IPL2022 #YehHaiNayiDilli | #CapitalsUnplugged#TATAIPL | #IPL | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/bZ1jIRlIqF — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2022

Ponting warned his players against trying 'too hard' in the second half of IPL 2022. "I know we're so close to turning it all around. We've all got to trust, we've got to believe, we've got to stay upbeat and positive. And if we are, things will definitely change for us. The harder we try from here, the harder it's going to get. We're just going to stay nice and relax and keep repeating things we've been doing. And then results will definitely come our way. We are too good a team for the results not to change," he said ahead of Thursday's game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

'I think I broke a few remote controls and waters bottles in quarantine'

The Australian re-joined the squad at training after completing his precautionary five-day room isolation after a family member had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel pretty relieved to be back outside again, actually after another five days locked in, and obviously missing the game,? he said. ?Things didn't go well in the game, we had a drama at the end. But, it's nice to be back outside again," Ponting expressed.

Sharing his experience of watching the team's previous match from quarantine, Ponting said, "It was frustrating. I think I broke three or four remote controls and a few bottles of water might have got thrown into the walls and things like that (laughs). When you're on the side-lines, being a coach and you can't control what's happening out in the middle, that's hard enough, but when you're not actually at the ground, it can get a little more frustrating."

When asked about the COVID cases in the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble last week, Ponting said, "There's no doubt we've had it tougher than the other teams so far,? Hopefully, we throw that COVID stuff now and are on the other side. And it's probably a really good definitive cut-off point - the halfway time of the season. We can reassess and readjust and get on with, hopefully, dominating the second half of this tournament."