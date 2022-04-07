हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhanashree Verma

IPL 2022: Dhanashree Verma's posts for husband Yuzvendra Chahal will win your heart, check PICS

RR's Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling with some dominance in IPL 2022. In 3 matches he has played for Rajasthan Royals, he has picked up 7 wickets at an unreal economy rate of under 6. 

IPL 2022: Dhanashree Verma&#039;s posts for husband Yuzvendra Chahal will win your heart, check PICS
Source: Twitter

RR's Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling with some dominance in IPL 2022. In 3 matches he has played for Rajasthan Royals, he has picked up 7 wickets at an unreal economy rate of under 6. 

Chahal was at his best vs his previous franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where he picked up 2 wickets for just 15 runs from 4 overs. Not to forget, he had dismissed Virat Kohli via a run-out as well. 

RR did not win the match but Chahal's form is good news for the franchise. 

On Thursday (April 7), Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer and YouTuber, wrote an emotional post for her husband, showing the support for the leg-spinner. 

She thanked him for giving an equal status to her in the relationship and promised him that she will always be his side, no matter what. 

She wrote: "Will always be your biggest supporter. You’ve always respected & supported my career by treating it as equal and as important as yours. So let it be any bio bubble or any match, il always be there with my 100% genuine support."

Dhanashree is currently staying within the RR bubble and attends every game, cheering for the team from the stands.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dhanashree VermaYuzvendra ChahalDhanashree Verma Instagram post for Yuzvendra ChahalDhanashree Verma love story with Yuzvendra ChahalIPL 2022Cricket
Next
Story

LSG vs DC IPL 2022: Avesh Khan plays for LSG while mother is admitted in hospital

Must Watch

PT17M35S

News 100: Russia's relentless attack on Ukraine continues