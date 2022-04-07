RR's Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling with some dominance in IPL 2022. In 3 matches he has played for Rajasthan Royals, he has picked up 7 wickets at an unreal economy rate of under 6.
Chahal was at his best vs his previous franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where he picked up 2 wickets for just 15 runs from 4 overs. Not to forget, he had dismissed Virat Kohli via a run-out as well.
RR did not win the match but Chahal's form is good news for the franchise.
On Thursday (April 7), Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer and YouTuber, wrote an emotional post for her husband, showing the support for the leg-spinner.
She thanked him for giving an equal status to her in the relationship and promised him that she will always be his side, no matter what.
She wrote: "Will always be your biggest supporter. You’ve always respected & supported my career by treating it as equal and as important as yours. So let it be any bio bubble or any match, il always be there with my 100% genuine support."
Dhanashree is currently staying within the RR bubble and attends every game, cheering for the team from the stands.