हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed shine as RCB beat RR by 4 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5).

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed shine as RCB beat RR by 4 wickets
File image (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5).

Sent to bat, Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls, while Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal (37) also made valuable contributions to power the Royals to 169 for 3.

In reply, Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls and stitched a match-winning 67-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) to lead RCB to their second win of the tournament.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga (1/32), Harshal Patel (1/18) and David Willey 1/29 took a wicket each.

Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 169 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 70 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 1/32, Harshal Patel 1/18, David Willey 1/29) Royal Challengers Bangalore: 173 for 6 in 19.1 overs (Dinesh Karthik 44 not out, Shahbaz Ahmed 45; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022RCBShahbaz AhmedDinesh KarthikRR
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Dhanashree Verma's crazy celebration goes VIRAL after Yuzvendra Chahal removes Virat Kohli, David Willey in successive deliveries - WATCH

Must Watch

PT6M36S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; April 05, 2022