IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Dushmantha Chameera joins Ashish Nehra in THIS elite list after dismissing Virat Kohli on golden duck - WATCH

RCB batter Virat Kohli who has not been in good touch in the cash-rich league was removed by LSG pacer Chameera on the very first ball that the stylish right-handed batter faced.

Dushmantha Chameera celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Dushmantha Chameera on Tuesday became only the fourth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on a golden duck in the Indian Premier League history.

Sri Lankan pacer achieved this feat in the match No. 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Former India captain Kohli who has not been in good touch in the cash-rich league was removed by Chameera on the very first ball that the stylish right-handed batter faced.

Virat Kohli came at the No. 3 to bat for RCB after Chameera removed opener, Anuj Rawat, on the fifth delivery of the very first over. Lankan bowled a good length ball, to which RCB opener Anuj drove uppishly and the Lucknow skipper KL Rahul dived forward to take a good low catch.

The next ball was short of good length ball by the pacer, which Virat Kohli pushed in the air and Deepak Hooda who was placed perfectly at the backward point took an easy catch.

Kohli was dismissed by Ashish Nehra for his first golden duck against Mumbai Indians in 2008. This was followed by a golden duck against Sandeep Sharma in 2014 and Nathan Coulter-Nile in 2017. Now after 5 years in 2022, Virat Kohli is dismissed on the very first ball.

Kohli has been out of touch this season, with his highest score of 48 coming against rock-bottom Mumbai Indians. He had scored an unbeaten 41 in RCB's first match of the season against Punjab Kings. Apart from that, he has registered scores of 12,5,1 and 12 in the other matches.

