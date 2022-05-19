Kolkata Knight Riders had all but won the match against Lucknow Super Giants with young Rinku Singh smashing Marcus Stoinis for back-to-back sixes in the final over to bring down the equation to 3 off 2 balls in Match No. 66 of the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (May 18). With KKR needing 211 to win and 21 off the final over, Rinku Singh – who scored 40 off 15 balls – smashed two sixes and a four to keep them in the hunt but it too a brilliant catch from LSG batter Evin Lewis to turn the game on it’s head.

Off the last two balls, Shreyas Iyer-led team required only three runs off two balls. However, Singh played a lofted shot towards the square of the wicket on the offside. Evin Lewis took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss the dangerous KKR batter. Lewis timed his dive perfectly to take the ‘catch of the tournament’.

Here is the video of the incredible catch by Evin Lewis…

Marcus Stoinis then clean bowled Umesh Yadav sealing the victory for LSG. KKR fell short of LSG’s mammoth total of 210 by only two runs. With this defeat, KKR were knocked out of the IPL 2022 as they managed to get only 12 points in the 14 games they played.

“I don’t think he knew it was going to him. And then he just stuck one hand and I can’t believe it stuck. We're giving him Man of the Match. He chilled all game and he was so looking forward to batting, and then he ends up pulling out a one-handed blinder. That’s the game,” Stoinis said about Evin Lewis’s incredible catch.

On the discussion before the final ball of the over to Umesh Yadav, Stoinis said, “That's what I wanted to bowl. The conference happens and you see everyone run in from everywhere, which is good. Everyone wants to have an input. But you have to bowl what you believe is your best ball and set the field accordingly. Thank God.”