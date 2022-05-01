Before Royal Challengers Bangalore's disappointing defeat against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 30), team's official kit partner PUMA shared a video, on its platform, in which RCB players took part in a fun team bonding session off the field, lifting the energy of the camp.

The video featured the star trio of RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj. The RCB players played the popular trending game nowaday, the 'Whisper Challenge'. The game is also known as Charades in english or 'Dumsharas' in hindi.

As part of the activity, organised by sports brand PUMA, the trio of the Bangalore players did the the viral challenge where one whispers a word while other guesses it by reading the lips.

Checkout the video here....

South African batsman Du Plessis stole the show when he almost guessed the Hindi phrase ‘kauwa udana’ that even left Kohli laughing hard. Batting icon Kohli and speedster Siraj tried their best guessing the names of their RCB teammates Jason Behrendorff and Mahipal Lomror and both ended up with hilarious answers.

Currently, RCB are placed fifth in the points table with five defeats from the ten matches they have played so far. Defeat against the Gujarat Titans will effect their confidence but the Faf Du Plessis-led side have already shown that they know how bounce back from defeats.