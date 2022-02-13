हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis sends farewell message to Chennai Super Kings - WATCH

Faf du Plessis joins Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore bidding farewell to Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis sends farewell message to Chennai Super Kings - WATCH
Faf du Plessis.(Source: Twitter)

Former South Africa batter Faf du Plessis said he enjoyed his time at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Du Plessis was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore in the ongoing mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).

Du Plessis was a key cog in the CSK batting wheel and had played an important role in the team's title win in 2021."I just want to thank Chennai, the fans, the staff and management and players for what has been a decade as one team. We created a lot of special memories and it's important for me to say thank you," said Du Plessis in a video posted by CSK on Twitter.

"I've enjoyed my time a lot, I miss everyone there. But if one door closes and a new one opens up and that comes up with great opportunities and I'm excited to see what the future holds," he added.

A bidding war for Faf du Plessis took place between Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Delhi Capitals. CSK also picked Deepak Chahar and the all-rounder was sold to the franchise for a whopping Rs 14 crores.

Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks.Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

