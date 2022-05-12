India is a cricket crazy nation and fans here eat, drink and sleep cricket. Fans are so obsessed with cricket that they do not shy away from sharing their view on which player they want in Team India and where they want a particular player to play. A similar incident took place in the 58th game of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, where a fan was seen holding a poster with Team India's 15-member squad on it. The photo went viral on social media.

This is the year of the T20 World Cup. The Indian cricket team will be participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. India got knocked out in the group stage in the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. Fans were not happy with the team selected by the BCCI for the mega event as many IPL products were given the opportunity over players such as Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan. However, this time fans do not want to take any risk as they reveal their Team India squad almost six months prior to the event.

Indian cricket team selected by fan for T20 WC

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna.

Its India's loss if DK don't get place T20 WC squad — Thala Dhoni (@mr_kaushu_10) May 8, 2022

The team selected by the fan had no place for Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer who are doing pretty good in the ongoing IPL. He also left Harshal Patel, who was the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2021 and Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 due to injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik, who rose to the limelight due to his extraordinary pace was also left out by the fan.

India's campaign in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on October 23 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's side will look to take revenge for the defeat in the last encounter where India were thrashed by 10 wickets by Men in Green. India are playing the T20 series against Ireland, England, South Africa and Australia ahead of the T20 WC. BCCI will look to try players who have performed in IPL on an international level before taking the final call on the T20 WC squad.