Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was under tremendous pressure to save his career heading into IPL 2022. After a lacklustre IPL 2021, Hardik wasn’t retained by Mumbai Indians and joined debutant Titans ahead of the 2022 season. Leading an IPL team for the first time, Hardik proved all his critics wrong by leading them to the crown with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29).

By leading GT to the title, the all-rounder joined Rohit Sharma in the company of three other Indians to win an IPL as a captain. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are the other two. He also became the third skipper to do it in the first attempt. Hardik also went past Dhoni for the most IPL titles. Hardik now has five and is equal with Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu. Rohit Sharma is on the top of the tree.

“This is the right example for any team in the world. If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen. I and Ashu pa, we like to play proper bowlers. Batters can obviously chip in, but most of the time I have seen in T20 cricket – it’s a batter’s game but bowlers win you games,” Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

“Count myself lucky winning 5 finals, it’s been exciting. This is going to be a special one. We spoke about creating a legacy. Generation to come, everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special,” he added.

CHAMPIONS This is for all the hard work we've put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/zEeqdygBEy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 29, 2022

His MS Dhoni style of calm leadership, has blind-sided even the best of cricket analysts in the country, who wouldn't have remotely considered him of being a left-field choice in their wildest of dreams even three months back.

But dream has turned into a reality and Pandya has walked the talk as a leader with 487 runs and 8 wickets. “I have always enjoyed responsibility and been someone, who wants to lead from the front, so that I can set an example,” Pandya told reporters during virtual conference.

“If I want my team to function in a certain way, I need to be the first flag-bearer to show them the way. So that, it makes more sense if I do it first,” Pandya added.