हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya breaks THIS huge record of mentor MS Dhoni

His dream has turned into a reality and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has walked the talk as a leader with 487 runs and 8 wickets. 

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya breaks THIS huge record of mentor MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya (right) and MS Dhoni. (Source: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was under tremendous pressure to save his career heading into IPL 2022. After a lacklustre IPL 2021, Hardik wasn’t retained by Mumbai Indians and joined debutant Titans ahead of the 2022 season. Leading an IPL team for the first time, Hardik proved all his critics wrong by leading them to the crown with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29).

By leading GT to the title, the all-rounder joined Rohit Sharma in the company of three other Indians to win an IPL as a captain. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are the other two. He also became the third skipper to do it in the first attempt.  Hardik also went past Dhoni for the most IPL titles. Hardik now has five and is equal with Kieron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu. Rohit Sharma is on the top of the tree.

“This is the right example for any team in the world. If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen. I and Ashu pa, we like to play proper bowlers. Batters can obviously chip in, but most of the time I have seen in T20 cricket – it’s a batter’s game but bowlers win you games,” Hardik Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

“Count myself lucky winning 5 finals, it’s been exciting. This is going to be a special one. We spoke about creating a legacy. Generation to come, everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special,” he added.

His MS Dhoni style of calm leadership, has blind-sided even the best of cricket analysts in the country, who wouldn't have remotely considered him of being a left-field choice in their wildest of dreams even three months back.

But dream has turned into a reality and Pandya has walked the talk as a leader with 487 runs and 8 wickets. “I have always enjoyed responsibility and been someone, who wants to lead from the front, so that I can set an example,” Pandya told reporters during virtual conference.

“If I want my team to function in a certain way, I need to be the first flag-bearer to show them the way. So that, it makes more sense if I do it first,” Pandya added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPL 2022 finalHardik PandyaGujarat TitansMS Dhonirajasthan royalsGT vs RR
Next
Story

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: ‘Guru’ Gary Kirsten says THIS about Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya

Must Watch

PT8M36S

Did Sidhu Moose Wala knew about his 'death'?