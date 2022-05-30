हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya says Gujarat Titans ‘creating a legacy’ with title win

Hardik Pandya has won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. Gujarat’s highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Gujarat Titans team celebrate after winning the IPL 2022 title in Ahmedabad. (Photo: IANS)

Five-time IPL winner Hardik Pandya on Sunday (May 29) said his latest triumph, while leading first-timers Gujarat Titans, is something the coming generations will talk about. Hardik’s team capped off a dream campaign in its maiden season by lifting the Indian Premier League 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the final in Ahmedabad.

“This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it,” Hardik said. “Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special.”

The Gujarat Titans’ triumphant skipper said he knew he was going to bat at number four for the first-timers after they got done with the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. “When the auction finished, I knew I would have to bat at No. 4,” Hardik said at the presentation ceremony.

Hardik has won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. Gujarat’s highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Asked about his bowling, he said, “Wanted to show at the right time what I’ve worked hard for. Today was the day from the bowling point of view I saved the best for the best. Second ball of my spell when I got Sanju (Samson) out, saw that if you hit the wicket hard and hit the seam something is going to happen. It’s all about sticking to the right lengths, asking the batters to play the right shots.”

Hardik, known for his big-hitting abilities, curbed his attacking instinct to some extend during the tournament, focussing more on guiding his team with his calm and composed leadership. “For me my team is the most important. I’ve always been that kind of individual. If I were to have a worse season and my team wins, I’ll take that. I will take the trophy any day over striking at 160. My team comes first for me.”

Speaking about his batting, he said, “Batting comes first to me, always going to be close to my heart.”

Hardik has enjoyed a splendid run in his fresh IPL season with his home franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored nearly 500 runs at an average of 45.30 while also picking up plenty of wickets, which has earned him praise from many quarters.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags:
IPL 2022IPL 2022 finalHardik PandyaGujarat Titansrajasthan royalsGT vs RR
